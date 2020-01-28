MIDDAY UPDATE: Off and on showers will be with us through tonight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Radar is becoming a bit more active here as of midday with showers beginning to arrive in parts of Southwest Louisiana and those chances of rain will continue to steadily increase through the remainder of the afternoon. A front is on the way and will eventually kick the rain east of the area overnight, but if you’ll be out and about for the remainder of the afternoon, you want to keep an umbrella handy. It won’t rain continuously, but there will be at least a couple of rounds of showers moving through over the next several hours.