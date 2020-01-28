McNeese’s Dion named one of nation’s top 150 pitchers by D1Baseball off analytics

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese sophomore pitcher Will Dion has been tabbed by D1Baseball as one of the top 150 pitchers in the nation based off its analytics.
Dion, a first team Freshman All-American by Baseball America in 2019, is ranked as the 97th-best pitcher in the country and No. 4 in pitchability with a 95.2 score.
The analysis is based off of the 2019 spring season stats and does not consider how a pitcher fields his position or holds baserunners. Nor does it consider a pitcher’s athleticism, arm action, delivery, projection or any other in-person scouted qualities. It is simply a list to identify pitchers who have statistically performed in areas that are proven to correlate into professional baseball. Pitchers are graded from 0-100.
Louisville’s Reid Detmers is rated No. 1 with an overall score of 94.0. Dion posted an overall mark of 82.3. Breaking it down and in addition to his 95.2 pitchability score, he registered an 86.5 in zone control and 64.2 in durability.
The Sulphur native posted a 5-0 record with a 1.98 ERA and six saves in 2019 while earned All-SLC honorable mention honors.
