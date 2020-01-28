Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

JUVENILE LIFE WITHOUT PAROLE-RESENTENCING
Mississippi upholds life without parole for 4 killings
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Supreme Court has rejected the latest appeal from a man convicted of killing four relatives when he was a teen. Steven McGilberry was 16 when he used a baseball bat to kill his stepfather, half-sister, mother and 3-year-old nephew in 1994 in Jackson County. He was convicted in 1996 of four counts of capital murder and was sentenced to death. The U.S. Supreme Court invalidated the death penalty for crimes committed when people were juveniles. Another decision required resentencing for juvenile life-without-parole cases. The Mississippi high court rejected McGilberry's argument that a jury, rather than a judge, should have one the resentencing.
STATE OF STATE-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi governor: Close part of notorious state prison
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says the state will take steps to close part of a notorious prison that has been rocked by deadly violence. Reeves gave his first State of the State speech Monday. He said he's asking the state Department of Corrections to start closing down Unit 29 at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. The state's interim commissioner of corrections, Tommy Taylor, says plumbing and electrical problems are being repaired. Taylor says the immediate goal is to make Parchman “livable”until inmates can be moved. Reeves outlined other priorities in the speech, including pay raises for teachers and improvements to foster care.
NEWSPAPER INVESTMENT
Mississippi newspaper upgrades printing press
CORINTH, Miss. (AP) — At a time of increased financial stress for many U.S. newspapers, a Mississippi publication is taking the unusual step of investing in its printing press. The Daily Corinthian in Corinth, Mississippi reported that it has upgraded its press. The changes will allow the newspaper to add color pages and improve print quality. Publisher Reece Terry says it shows the newspaper's commitment to print journalism as well as the Corinth area.
PRISON UNREST-MISSISSIPPI
Inmate found dead in privately run prison in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An inmate was found dead in his cell at a privately run prison in Mississippi during the weekend. A spokesman for the company that runs the Marshall County Correctional Facility says 38-year-old Jermaine Tyler was found unresponsive Saturday. The spokesman says there were “no initial signs of foul play.” Another inmate was found dead Sunday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. At least a dozen prisoners have died in Mississippi in the past month, many of them during outbreaks of violence. Some inmates are suing the state, saying they are forced to live in decrepit and dangerous conditions.
SEARCH WARRANT SHOOTING
Authorities in Mississippi shoot suspect during search
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (AP) — Sheriff's officials say authorities shot a suspect while trying to search a home in Clarksdale, Mississippi. The Coahoma County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that it executed a search warrant at the home shortly after 6:30 a.m. Monday. A suspect was shot and taken to a hospital by ambulance. Sheriff's officials did not immediately release the suspect's condition or provide additional details about the shooting. They say the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the probe.
PRISON UNREST-MISSISSIPPI
Inmate found dead at Mississippi prison
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An inmate has been found dead in his one-man cell at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. The prison system says 26-year-old Joshua Norman was found hanging in his cell on Sunday morning. Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton says foul play is not suspected in the death. At least 11 inmates have died in the state's prisons since late December, most of them in outbursts of violence. Norman was serving five years for armed robbery in Oktibbeha County. Officials say an official cause and manner of death are pending autopsy results.