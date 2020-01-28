Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An inmate was found dead in his cell at a privately run prison in Mississippi during the weekend. A spokesman for the company that runs the Marshall County Correctional Facility says 38-year-old Jermaine Tyler was found unresponsive Saturday. The spokesman says there were “no initial signs of foul play.” Another inmate was found dead Sunday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. At least a dozen prisoners have died in Mississippi in the past month, many of them during outbreaks of violence. Some inmates are suing the state, saying they are forced to live in decrepit and dangerous conditions.