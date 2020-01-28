Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans are eager to see what Zion Williamson can do next. The rookie has compiled a diverse array of highlights during his first three regular-season games. Williamson is averaging 19.3 points in just more than 22 minutes per game. He's scoring on soaring dunks as well as forceful put-backs and even 3-pointers. His defensive highlights have included a volleyball spike-type block into the stands. Williamson says his conditioning still needs work. Teammates and coaches also mention honing Williamson's timing and chemistry. Coach Alvin Gentry says Williamson's production so far has been largely a result of “raw talent.”