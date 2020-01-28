FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain ending tonight with a brief break for Wednesday, but don’t put the umbrellas away…

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As expected, Tuesday started off with fog and then we began to see showers by late morning. Showers will continue through at least midnight and then gradually come to an end before sunrise Wednesday morning. If you have evening plans it would be best to take an umbrella or raincoat and check the radar using the KPLC First Alert Weather app.
We will get a break from the rain on Wednesday, but the clouds are likely to remain. And much like Monday it is possible we see no sunshine at all which could keep high temperatures in the 50s. For now, the forecast is slightly more optimistic and calls for a little sunshine and highs in the 60s.
The next Pacific storm system will be moving into west Texas Wednesday and will begin to approach SWLA late Thursday. Clouds will once again increase through the day Thursday with some showers possible by the evening hours. With all the clouds highs are likely to remain in the 50s
Rain will likely continue off and on through at least Friday morning before slowly tapering off through the afternoon. Temperatures are likely going to be cool Friday with highs remaining in the 50s
The weekend looks much better with mostly sunny skies expected and seasonable temperatures. This means highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Perfect for any outdoor events you may have planned!
Looks like we will jump right back into the cloudy and dreary pattern by next week with the next chance of rain beginning Monday into Tuesday.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
