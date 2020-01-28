FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fog thickening for the early commute; showers on the way today

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Unfortunately, clouds did not move out for our Monday which kept a much cooler feel than forecast as temperatures did not get out of the 50s all day, and lows this morning are also on the chilly side as we start the morning in the 40s. The rain holds off for the morning commute, but areas of dense fog will continue, so use extreme caution on the morning commute. Go ahead and plan to keep a jacket as temperatures again remain on the cool side thanks to clouds thickening up.
With increasing clouds throughout the morning and into the afternoon, temperatures will again struggle to warm up out of the 50s, resulting in another challenging temperature forecast for Southwest Louisiana. Showers could begin for some closer to Noon and increase in rain chances through the late-afternoon and nighttime hours. A few rumbles of thunder will also be possible but no severe weather or flood threat as showers will be scattered in coverage.
The front will move through late tonight signaling an end to the rain by your Wednesday morning commute as only a few areas of patchy drizzle will linger. Wednesday will be on the cloudy and cool side with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Lows Wednesday night will be seasonably cool in the 40s so head out with your coats on Thursday as temperatures will struggle to warm out of the 50s during the afternoon hours.
The next rain maker after today will push in Thursday evening through Friday afternoon as another Pacific storm system brings scattered showers to the area. This system will be a little farther south in the Gulf, which may keep the heaviest rain offshore, with showers tapering off by Friday afternoon and evening. Rain totals stay low at around one quarter of an inch with highs on Friday in the 50s and lows Friday night back into the upper 30s to lower 40s.
The best part about the forecast is the upcoming weekend which promises lots of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with highs in 60s and lows in the 40s. The first part of next week will offer a spring feel with highs in the 70s Monday and Tuesday, but another cold front drops us back on the cool side again by the middle of next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
