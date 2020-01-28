FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fog thickening for the early commute; showers on the way today

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Unfortunately, clouds did not move out for our Monday which kept a much cooler feel than forecast as temperatures did not get out of the 50s all day, and lows this morning are also on the chilly side as we start the morning in the 40s. The rain holds off for the morning commute, but areas of dense fog will continue, so use extreme caution on the morning commute. Go ahead and plan to keep a jacket as temperatures again remain on the cool side thanks to clouds thickening up.