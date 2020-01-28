Calcasieu D.A. expects to re-try El Jerico Bartie rather than continue appeal

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The right to trial by a fair and impartial jury is a fundamental right for those charged with a crime in our country.
But a defendant can give up that right and have a trial by judge.
That’s the issue at the heart of an appeal that will likely mean El Jerico Bartie gets a new trial.
He is the man convicted of eight counts of attempted first-degree murder against police officers.
The standoff in July 2014 was a dire situation. Bartie fired multiple shots at police officers during a thirty-minute standoff at a motel in Sulphur. Lake Charles Police had gone there to serve a warrant.
Following Bartie’s first trial and conviction, prosecutors praised officers’ training.
“We had a number of police officers were shot at who decided not to return fire that resolved the standoff peacefully. In today’s society that’s not how it always works,” said Cliff Strider, former Calcasieu assistant district attorney.
Calcasieu District Attorney John DeRosier remembers the severity of the situation.
“Anytime somebody is on the inside of a room firing through the walls and the door, knowing there are police officers on the other side, that is very serious, keeping in mind, that there has to be a reason why the defendant is locked up in that room with a potential hostage,” said DeRosier.
In a trial by judge, Bartie was convicted and sentenced to fifty years in prison for each of the eight counts.
But after an appeal, the Third Circuit Court of Appeal finds insufficient evidence that Bartie knowingly and intelligently waived his right to a trial by jury.
DeRosier says they will probably re-try Bartie rather than take it to the Louisiana Supreme Court.
“I think if we had some written or visual documentation, that the defendant himself stood up in court and waived his right to a trial by jury, I think we would not be here today. I think we’re ready to go forward with another trial if we are required to do that. And we are preparing to do that as we speak,” said DeRosier.
DeRosier says the appeal process would likely take longer than retrying Bartie who remains in prison.
Bartie’s attorney, Catherine Stagg, was not available for an interview today.
But she says she wants to negotiate with the DA’s office to see if the case can be resolved without a trial.
