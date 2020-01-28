Bama faces tough test vs No. 22 LSU

TEAM LEADERS: The versatile Skylar Mays has averaged 15.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals to lead the way for the Tigers. Complementing Mays is Emmitt Williams, who is putting up 13.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. The Crimson Tide are led by Kira Lewis Jr., who is averaging 16.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists.