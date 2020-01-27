SWLA Safe Sleep Task Force hosts first “Sew Day” for sleep sacks

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Southwest Louisiana Safe Sleep Task Force is working to raise awareness about unsafe sleep environments which is one of the most common and easily preventable causes for infant death.
“Calcasieu Parish was actually ranked as the number one highest rate of preventable infant deaths in the entire state, by one and a half times,” said Charlie Hunter Jr., Chief Investigator for the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office and Executive Board Member of the SWLA Safe Sleep Task Force. "As a part of the sleep safe task force, of course, we educate about safe sleeping environments, so we always suggest that infants sleep alone, on their back, and in a crib.”
Every year, the SWLA Safe Sleep Taskforce donates 300 pack 'n' plays to new parents who need cribs.
This year the St. Paul Lutheran Church and Calcasieu cut-ups quilt guild had their first ‘sew-day’ to make custom sleep sacks that they hope to donate along with the pack 'n' plays.
“The sleep sack idea has always been around but now we’ve been able to partner with this amazing group of people and they have been able to make those sleep sacks from scratch," Hunter said. "It’s just another resource that the SWLA safe sleep task force can offer our community for parents that may not be able to necessarily afford one.”
The group completed 46 sleep sacks for the first sew-day.
