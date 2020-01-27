SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 27, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 27, 2020.
Sara Florence Parker, 60, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; criminal mischief.
Tina Marie Nelson, 42, Sulphur: Theft worth $25,000 or more; possession of a Schedule II drug; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.
Greg Jones, 57, Starks: Contempt of court (2 charges).
Juan R. Cesena, 29, Lake Charles: Property damage worth between $1,000 and $50,000; disturbing the peace.
Dustin Mallory Redeaux, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Clinton James Bertrand, 37, Sulphur: Property damage under $1,000; burglary.
Daniel Lee West, 29, Sulphur: Property damage under $1,000; burglary.
Jackie Lee Coleman, 34, Beaumont: Possession of a Schedule II drug; out of state detainer.
Alexander Charles Boreing, 18, Lake Charles: Attempted robbery; attempted purse snatching; attempted misrepresentation during booking.
Jason Lee Willis, 38, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges).
Jonah Phillip Ellis, 27, Lake Charles: First offense battery of a dating partner; assault.
Robert William Moulder III, 39, Lake Charles: Purse snatching; battery.
Jamie Alexander Woolard, 27, DeQuincy: Aggravated flight from an officer; reckless operation; failure to to obey traffic-control signals (2 charges); possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.