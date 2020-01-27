Search begins for new McNeese AD

"I have accepted the offer to be Special Adviser to the President for Athletics and Special Projects for the next few months as we prepare for the transition to a new director of athletics. I have been blessed these six and a half years as the McNeese director of athletics. It has been the most memorable and best time of my life. We accomplished much during this time from increasing fundraising, new and improved facilities, conference championships and Southland Conference honors to having successful and respected coaches and student athletes.