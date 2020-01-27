Plastic Model show sees record child attendance

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Southwest Area Modelers of Plastic, also known as SWAMP, hosted their annual model show at the Lake Charles Civic Center as nearly 100 modelers gathered for the first show of the year on Jan. 26, 2020.
This year, there were more children and preteens participating than there ever before.
“I’m ecstatic about it, I love to see the kids in it," said Bob Leischman, President of SWAMP. "Kids nowadays, the only thing they’re looking at, like Nintendos, or the games or on tv, and they look at this and they’re like “Nah,” they don’t want anything to do with it.”
According to Volunteer Judge, Kaliste Saloom, pop culture is part of the reason the hobby is still staying relevant today.
“You can build anything," Saloom said. "The latest movie that comes out, there’s going to be a model right after on that topic, whatever it is, whether it’s a person, a creature or some spaceship.”
From Kylo Ren, to anime, to even humor models, custom builds and 3-D printing are making the subject of the model not just limited to the box.
“Gamers, people that are interested in movies, just kids that like software, that want to build something in the computer, can not only build something in the computer 3-dimensionally but they can actually print it out and put it in their homes, in their rooms,” Saloom said.
Over 500 models were submitted to be judged in over 70 different categories.
