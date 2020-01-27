LSU jumps back into AP Top 25

LSU guard Skylar Mays (No. 4) and head coach Will Wade (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | January 27, 2020 at 11:32 AM CST - Updated January 27 at 2:48 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team surged back into the AP Top 25 after an eight-game winning streak that includes recent victories over Florida and Texas.

The Tigers (15-4, 6-0 SEC) are ranked No. 22. They were ranked No. 24 before the season began but dropped out of the top 25 after a rocky start.

Baylor remains No. 1 and the rankings of the top seven teams are unchanged.

  1. Baylor (17-1) [44 first-place votes]
  2. Gonzaga (21-1) [19 first-place votes]
  3. Kansas (16-3) [1 first-place vote]
  4. San Diego St. (21-0)
  5. Florida St. (17-2)
  6. Louisville (17-3)
  7. Dayton (18-2)
  8. Villanova (16-3)
  9. Duke (16-3)
  10. Seton Hall (15-4)
  11. Oregon (17-4)
  12. West Virginia (16-3)
  13. Kentucky (15-4)
  14. Michigan St. (15-5)
  15. Maryland (16-4)
  16. Butler (16-4)
  17. Auburn (17-2)
  18. Iowa (14-5)
  19. Illinois (15-5)
  20. Colorado (16-4)
  21. Houston (16-4)
  22. LSU (15-4)
  23. Wichita St. (17-3)
  24. Penn St. (14-5)
  25. Rutgers (15-5)

