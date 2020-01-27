LSU jumps back into AP Top 25

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team surged back into the AP Top 25 after an eight-game winning streak that includes recent victories over Florida and Texas.
The Tigers (15-4, 6-0 SEC) are ranked No. 22. They were ranked No. 24 before the season began but dropped out of the top 25 after a rocky start.
Baylor remains No. 1 and the rankings of the top seven teams are unchanged.
- Baylor (17-1) [44 first-place votes]
- Gonzaga (21-1) [19 first-place votes]
- Kansas (16-3) [1 first-place vote]
- San Diego St. (21-0)
- Florida St. (17-2)
- Louisville (17-3)
- Dayton (18-2)
- Villanova (16-3)
- Duke (16-3)
- Seton Hall (15-4)
- Oregon (17-4)
- West Virginia (16-3)
- Kentucky (15-4)
- Michigan St. (15-5)
- Maryland (16-4)
- Butler (16-4)
- Auburn (17-2)
- Iowa (14-5)
- Illinois (15-5)
- Colorado (16-4)
- Houston (16-4)
- LSU (15-4)
- Wichita St. (17-3)
- Penn St. (14-5)
- Rutgers (15-5)
