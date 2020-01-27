LSU forward Trendon Watford named SEC Freshman of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU forward Trendon Watford was named the SEC Freshman of the Week after his performances against Florida and Texas.
The 6-foot-9, 235-pounder from Birmingham, Ala. scored 14 points and pulled down six rebounds against Florida on Wednesday, Jan. 22. He followed that up by pouring in a team-high 22 points against Texas on Saturday, Jan. 25.
Watford sank two clutch free throws in the final :20 versus the Longhorns to seal the win for the Tigers.
