FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking rain chances for the work-week ahead in your Monday morning forecast

Our rain makers this week will be Pacific in origin and won’t be followed by any big drop in temperatures. The first one of the week arrives in the afternoon and evening on Tuesday as an area of low pressure moves across the Four Corners states and Plains states, increasing rain chances for Southwest Louisiana by tomorrow afternoon and evening. Rain chances will be on the increase by Tuesday afternoon but should be wrapped up early Wednesday morning as the low and associated front depart to the southeast of the area. Rain amounts between one quarter and one half inch look to be likely, and no severe weather is expected.