FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking rain chances for the work-week ahead in your Monday morning forecast

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Thankfully the bulk of the rain on Sunday stayed just offshore, with most of your Sunday remaining cloudy and cool with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. With moisture continuing to increase in the air, fog is forming and will be around through the morning commute. Morning temperatures are on the cool side in the lower 50s, so grab a light jacket as you head out the door this morning and also allow a little extra time for the commute due to the fog.
Once the fog moves out, clouds will give way to some sunshine through the day with afternoon highs warming up into the middle to upper 60s this afternoon. Leave the umbrellas at home today, but don’t put them too far away as showers will be on the return Tuesday. Get ready for another round of fog tonight with temperatures dropping quickly into the 50s after sunset, continuing to fall into the upper 40s overnight.
Our rain makers this week will be Pacific in origin and won’t be followed by any big drop in temperatures. The first one of the week arrives in the afternoon and evening on Tuesday as an area of low pressure moves across the Four Corners states and Plains states, increasing rain chances for Southwest Louisiana by tomorrow afternoon and evening. Rain chances will be on the increase by Tuesday afternoon but should be wrapped up early Wednesday morning as the low and associated front depart to the southeast of the area. Rain amounts between one quarter and one half inch look to be likely, and no severe weather is expected.
Temperatures will be slightly cooler behind the front, into the upper 50s to lower 60s Wednesday and Thursday, with another upper level disturbance Thursday night into Friday bringing a few more showers to the area. This does not look to be a huge rainmaker but will bring at least some showers to the area during that time. This system moves out later in the day Friday and sets up a drier forecast for the upcoming weekend.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
