FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dreary weather pattern continues through the week with rain chances every couple of days

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Monday was cloudy and cool with most areas only reaching the upper 50s to low 60s for afternoon hours. The clouds will likely thin some overnight, but this will be brief as clouds increase again by early Tuesday. Temperatures overnight will range from the mid 40s north of I-10 to the mid 50s at the coast. Fog is likely to develop overnight with visibility dropping to less than 1 mile in some areas.
Tuesday will see clouds increasing through the day with some scattered showers possible by the afternoon hours. Rain chances will continue to increase in the evening as an area of low pressure and trailing cold front approaches our area. This front is of Pacific origins and thus the air behind it is not cold, so there will be no significant change in temperatures. Rain chances are 60% Tuesday afternoon and evening with highs topping out in the mid 60s
We will see a little break in the clouds on Wednesday with some sunshine possible. But the next Pacific storm system will be moving into west Texas and heading our way for Thursday. Clouds will once again increase through the day Thursday with some showers possible by the evening hours.
Rain will likely continue off and on through at least Friday morning before slowly tapering off through the afternoon.
The weekend looks much better with abundant sunshine expected and seasonable temperatures. This means highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Perfect for any outdoor events you may have planned!
Looks like we will jump right back into the cloudy and dreary pattern by next week with the next chance of rain beginning next Tuesday into Wednesday.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.