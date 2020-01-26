Men’s Basketball: LSU outlasts Texas in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

AUSTIN, Texas (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team was able to stave off a late surge by Texas to win its eighth straight game Saturday.
The Tigers (15-4, 6-0 SEC) edged the Longhorns (12-7, 2-4 Big 12), 69-67, at the Frank Irwin Center.
Trendon Watford led the way for LSU with 22 points. Skylar Mays and Javonte Smart each added 10 points. Mays has scored in double figures in 11 straight games.
The Tigers led by 10 at halftime and eventually built a 16-point lead in the second half before the Longhorns mounted a comeback and actually took a two-point advantage with just under 5:00 left.
The game was tight from then on out, with LSU reclaiming a 62-60 lead with 1:53 remaining and holding on for the 69-67 win.
