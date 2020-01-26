Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Isaac Okoro scored 19 points, Samir Doughty scored 18 and No. 16 Auburn held off Iowa State 80-76 in the opening game of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Tigers improved to 17-2. Auburn led by 14 points with under six minutes left before the Cyclones rallied. Rasir Bolton had 23 points for Iowa State, which fell to 9-10.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Kira Lewis Jr. scored 26 points and Alabama earned another win for the SEC in the SEC/Big 12 challenge, beating Kansas State 77-74. A 14-0 Alabama run in the second half extended the lead to 16 for the Crimson Tide, but the Wildcats responded with a 15-2 run eventually cut the deficit to one. Lewis made back-to-back baskets on the next two Alabama possessions, and Alabama never relinquished the lead. All five starters for Alabama finished in double figures. Cartier Diarra led the Wildcats with 17 points.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Trendon Watford scored 22 points and LSU survived a furious second-half rally by Texas to earn a 69-67 win Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Tigers have won eight in a row. Watford's tough layup put LSU ahead 62-60 before Skylar Mays made two free throws with 49 seconds left. Watford made two more with 16 seconds to play to seal the victory. Texas had lost at West Virginia by 38 in its last game and trailed LSU by 16 early in the second half before rallying to take the lead late. Andrew Jones scored 20 for Texas.
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon led the North to three touchdowns in the third quarter of a 31-17 victory over the South in the Senior Bowl on Saturday. The Cougars' prolific passer entered the all-star game for senior NFL prospects after halftime and twice took the North downfield. He was sporting the No. 3 jersey in honor of late Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski. The game's most highly touted passer, Oregon's Justin Herbert, also shined with 83 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter.
WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor has hired former North Carolina and Southern Miss head coach Larry Fedora as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Fedora was an offensive analyst for Texas this past season. He started his college coaching career at Baylor from 1991-96, including head coach Grant Teaff's final two seasons with the Bears. New Baylor coach Dave Aranda also announced Saturday the retention of four staff members who had been with coach Matt Rhule all three years before he went to the NFL's Carolina Panthers. They include Joey McGuire, the associate head coach who served as interim head coach.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Brady Manek scored 18 points to help Oklahoma defeat Mississippi State 63-62 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Alondes Williams added 13 points for the Sooners in a game played at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Robert Woodard II scored 15 points and Tyson Carter added 14 for the Bulldogs. Mississippi State scoring leader Reggie Perry scored seven points and played just 21 minutes because of foul trouble. Mississippi State had a chance to win at the end. Oklahoma led by a point in the closing seconds. Woodard missed a jumper from near the free-throw line and the Bulldogs couldn't get another shot off.