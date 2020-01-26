FIRST ALERT FORECAST: After a rainy start to the day, drier conditions heading into Monday

Temperatures this afternoon have been held in check as we have seen plenty of cloud cover around the area and that will continue as we head into the evening hours. Temperatures this afternoon have only reached the middle 50′s for many of us and even a few lower 50′s as you head off to the north and then the moisture that is in the air is helping to make it feel even cooler out there. So any plans that you have that involve you heading out make sure to grab the jacket as it will be chilly. The rain chances are going down, which is the good news, but a light shower or sprinkle can’t be ruled out as we head into the early evening, but we begin to see clouds breaking slightly through the overnight period. That doesn’t mean temperatures will drop all that much though as we can expect temperatures to only bottom out in the lower 50′s and a few upper 40′s for the areas to the north.