FIRST ALERT FORECAST: After a rainy start to the day, drier conditions heading into Monday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After seeing morning showers and rain, the area of precipitation has moved off to the east and we are finally beginning to see drier conditions.
Temperatures this afternoon have been held in check as we have seen plenty of cloud cover around the area and that will continue as we head into the evening hours. Temperatures this afternoon have only reached the middle 50′s for many of us and even a few lower 50′s as you head off to the north and then the moisture that is in the air is helping to make it feel even cooler out there. So any plans that you have that involve you heading out make sure to grab the jacket as it will be chilly. The rain chances are going down, which is the good news, but a light shower or sprinkle can’t be ruled out as we head into the early evening, but we begin to see clouds breaking slightly through the overnight period. That doesn’t mean temperatures will drop all that much though as we can expect temperatures to only bottom out in the lower 50′s and a few upper 40′s for the areas to the north.
Monday will be a much nicer day, despite the fact we will see some clouds hanging out as we don’t fully clear out, but we will definitely see more sunshine around. Give the kids as well as yourself a jacket for the morning hours as it will be a cool start, but actually just a few degrees above average for this time of year. You can shed the jacket for the afternoon as we will warm into the middle 60′s thanks to sunshine throughout the day. As we head into the evening hours and overnight we will begin to see cloud cover working its way back into the area as we are already tracking our next cold front that looks to bring more rain as we head into the Tuesday time frame.
So for Tuesday we will once again start in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s with a little sunshine possible early in the morning, with the clouds thickening in coverage into the afternoon, which will give way to a few showers. Highs will be topping off in the middle 60′s, which will be very common theme this week as lows are in the upper 40′s to near 50 with highs in the lower to middle 60′s. Moisture will be increasing through Tuesday afternoon, which as mentioned will give way to showers through the evening and even a few thunderstorms will be possible into the overnight hours. As we go into the very early morning hours of Wednesday a few showers will linger as the cold front pushes through, but we look to dry out for Wednesday afternoon and then into Thursday morning.
Unfortunately , we are in a wetter pattern this week and that will mean another disturbance moving in from the southwest as we head into Thursday night and Friday that will give way to rain for the majority of the day on Friday. It will help temperatures to remain a little cooler as well as Friday highs will be in the upper 50′s to near 60.
So a little bit of an unsettled week ahead, but temperatures remain fairly steady with no major signs of a cold snap within the next ten days. As always the weather team will keep you up to date on the latest timing of the rain as we go throughout the week.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
