Sports Person of the Week - Kael Delcambre

GRAND LAKE, La. (KPLC) - This school year has been arguably the best ever in Grand Lake athletics. The football team posted its best season since returning in 2013 with a second round playoff appearance and now the Hornets of the hardwood are looking to follow suit. Grand Lake is the lone undefeated boy’s high school basketball team in the entire state with a 19-0 record.
“I never thought we would have that when I first came here," Grand Lake head coach Mark Caldwell said. “We had to struggle for about a season and a half and then it finally started clicking down here. I try not to think about it but the main focus is getting better everyday and keeping them hungry.”
The Hornets have been rolling through their schedule thus far with an unselfish, team-first approach. It's been reflected in the box score as seven different players have led the team in scoring over the course of the year.
“If you have one or two good players on another team, I’m not saying it’s easier to prepare for but it’s a lot easier than if I see a different name in the box score leading them in scoring every night," Caldwell added. "That’s a tough thing to guard.”
One of those main scoring threats has been senior guard and three-year starter Kael Delcambre. Despite being an all-district player the past two seasons, the talent on the court hasn't always been there.
“Ever since I was little, I wasn’t the best player on the team, I was one of the worst," Grand Lake guard Kael Delcambre said. "I was short, fat and had to work harder to get better and be one of the best and I didn’t want to lose that.”
Delcambre is no stranger to overcoming adversity as he even had to endure some this year. For about a two month stretch, he battled with mono but there was no question that he was going to take the court.
“It was a struggle," Delcambre said of battling with mono. "I wasn’t sleeping or eating. I had to play though. I didn’t want to sit out my senior year.”
The main task for Grand Lake is to capitalize on its stellar start and finish the job as they try to reach Burton for the first time in program history.
“My last couple of years we’ve been losing in the first and second round and we had to skip school to go watch it and now we need to play in it," said Delcambre.
