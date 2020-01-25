McNeese makes season high 13 three’s in win over HBU

“What a great win for our kids, it was a win that we needed to get,” said head coach Kacie Cryer. “Obviously we shot the ball extremely well then we did a really good job on the defensive end in the first half to hold them to 24 points. I’m really proud of our defensive effort. We challenged them in the film room the last couple of days to get locked in and get back to the basics and the kids bought into that.” Cryer said.