McNeese makes season high 13 three’s in win over HBU

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese women’s basketball made a season high 13 three-pointers and led the entire game in its 88-72 Southland Conference win over Houston Baptist Saturday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak.
“What a great win for our kids, it was a win that we needed to get,” said head coach Kacie Cryer. “Obviously we shot the ball extremely well then we did a really good job on the defensive end in the first half to hold them to 24 points. I’m really proud of our defensive effort. We challenged them in the film room the last couple of days to get locked in and get back to the basics and the kids bought into that.” Cryer said.
McNeese (5-13, 2-7 SLC) placed four players in double figure scoring with Regan Bolton leading all players with 22 points, one shy of her season high. Bolton made a season high six three-pointers on eight attempts. Damilola Balogun recorded her sixth double double in the last seven games with 17 points and 16 rebounds. Shaela Gardner scored a career high 17 points and made a career high five three-pointers while Kyla Hamilton came off the bench to score 10 points.
“We had some kids come in the game and play some good minutes for us. I though Delilah (Van Campen) played really good today. Regan and Shaela shot the ball extremely well and Dami did what Dami does with another double double today. Sky Jasper is playing really well lately and today wasn’t any different. Proud of this total team effort today.”
McNeese shot a season best from the field with a 56.5 field goal shooting percent (35-62), 68.4 three-point field goal percent (13-19) along with a 71.4 free throw percent (5-7).
The Cowgirls held its largest lead of the game, 23 points with 4:06 left in the third quarter following a Hamilton fast break layup to give McNeese a 58-35 lead.
The Cowgirls closed the first quarter on an 8-2 run to hold a 22-10 lead behind a 60.0 field goal shooting percent after making 9 of 15 from the field.
McNeese continued to extend its lead in the second quarter and outscored the Huskies 18-13 and held its largest lead of 19 points with 3:10 to play. The Cowgirls scored 16 points int the first half off of 12 HBU turnovers. McNeese held a 40-23 lead at the half. Damilola Balogun nearly had her double double in the first half. Balogun had nine points and 10 rebounds in 14 minutes played in the first half.
The Cowgirls ended the first half shooting 48.5 percent from the field including six three-pointers for 54.5 percent.
Houston Baptist (4-13, 0-8) also placed four players in double figure scoring. Shannon Jones led the Huskies with 18 points on 5 of 6 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free throw line. Timia Jefferson added 15 points while Taylor Kollmorgen and N’Denasija Collins pitched in with 11 and 10, respectively.
NOTES
- McNeese scored its second most points of the season
- Recorded its best field goal percent (56.5) and three-point field goal percent (68.4) of the season
- Made a season high 13 three-pointers
- Four Cowgirls scored in double figures (Bolton, Balogun, Gardner, Hamilton)
- Balogun recorded her sixth double double in the last seven games
- Bolton made a season high six three pointers
- Gardner scored a season high 17 points and made a season high five three-pointers
