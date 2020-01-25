McLain found guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A jury on Friday found Ronald Gene McLain guilty of first-degree murder and second-degree kidnapping in the death of John Michael DeVille.
DeVille’s body was found on the side of I-10 in Sulphur in June 2018.
Authorities say DeVille was leaving the Isle of Capri casino when he came upon McLain and Kenneth Williams attempting to break into vehicles. They allegedly forced DeVille into his truck and killed him.
The coroner said Deville suffered a skull fracture and was shot. McLain struck him in the head with a wrench and Williams allegedly shot him.
Williams has not yet been tried.
McLain faces mandatory life in prison when he is sentenced.
