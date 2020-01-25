LSU gymnastics defeated in Florida; team earns season high

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WAFB) - LSU’s gymnastics team suffered its first loss of the season Friday, Jan. 24. However, the team earned a season high of 197.775.
The previously undefeated LSU gymnastics team was bested Friday by the Florida Gators inside the O’Connell Center.
The Gators came in leading the all-time series between the two schools, 71-41. Friday night, Florida earned a nation’s high score of 198.375.
Junior All-Around Sarah Edwards suffered an injury that will be evaluated when the team returns to Baton Rouge.
LSU drops to 3-1 on the season and 2-0 in the conference.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.