Lake Charles man arrested on 4th DWI

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested for 4th offense DWI, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities says they stopped 29-year-old Alex J. Lemoine on January 23 around 8:20 p.m. near Common St. and 11th St.
Upon speaking with Lemoine, deputies say they smelled alcohol and noticed his eyes were bloodshot. Lemoine stated he had drank a beer and a shot of vodka.
Deputies arrested him and transferred Lemoine to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, where a breath intoxilyzer test showed he was over the legal limit. He also performed poorly on a standard field sobriety test.
Lemoine was charged with 4th DWI, operating a vehicle while under suspension and a traffic violation. Deputies say he was driving with a suspended license for prior DWI arrests. His third conviction for a DWI was in October 2019.
Lemoine was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center. His bond is set at $5,500.
