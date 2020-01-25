Lafayette woman arrested in overnight homicide on MLK

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPLC) - A 26-year-old woman is in jail this morning after she was arrested in connection to a homicide that happened overnight in Lafayette.
Lafayette Police were called to the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. in reference to a possible stabbing in progress. Upon arrival, officers found a 31-year-old man with a stab wound to the upper body. That man was later pronounced dead on the scene.
Authorities say Elizabeth Marie Ann Alfred of Lafayette was arrested and transported to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and charged with second degree murder.
The investigation is ongoing.
