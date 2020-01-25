I-10 W reopened after jack-knifed 18-wheeler accident last night

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - All lanes are now re-opened after a late night crash involving an 18-wheeler, according to Louisiana State Police.
Trooper Derek Senegal with LSP says they were called to a single vehicle crash on I-10 westbound near Iowa around 10 p.m. Upon arrival, troopers found an 18-wheeler that had jack-knifed and ruptured its fuel tanks.
I-10 westbound was shutdown to clean up and traffic was diverted to exit 43 in Iowa.
All lanes are reopened at this time. The cause of the crash is unknown.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.