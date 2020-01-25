Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints are going to court to keep the public from seeing hundreds of emails that allegedly show team executives doing public relations damage control for the area's Roman Catholic archdiocese to help it contain the fallout from a burgeoning sexual abuse crisis. Attorneys for several men suing the church say 276 documents they obtained through discovery show the NFL team aided the Archdiocese of New Orleans in its “pattern and practice of concealing its crimes.” Saints attorneys dispute any suggestion the team helped cover up crimes and say the documents were intended to be private.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 27 points and 12 rebounds and the Denver Nuggets beat the New Orleans Pelicans 113-106 on Friday night. Zion Williamson scored 15 points in about 21 minutes for New Orleans. The Pelicans dropped to 0-2 since the NBA's top overall draft choice was activated for the first time this season two nights earlier. Michael Porter Jr. and Torrey Craig each had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Denver. Denver head season highs of 24 offensive rebounds and 35 second-chance points. Nuggets coach Michael Malone was ejected early in the second half.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning has officially retired. The 39-year-old quarterback called it quits on Friday, saying he was leaving the game on his own terms _ as a New York Giant. Speaking at a packed news conference surrounded by family, friends, Giants management and former teammates and two Lombardi Trophies. Manning said he had no regrets and insisisted he was proud he did things his way. Manning said he had no immediate plans. He plans to spend some time reliving the positives memories. A job with the Giants is a possibility, he said. The Giants plans to retire his number 10.
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert leads the South team into the Senior Bowl and Utah State's Jordan Love heads the North. The game Saturday in Mobile, Alabama showcases some of the top senior NFL prospects. Both Herbert and Love are trying to cement first-round status. Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts, the Heisman Trophy runner-up, and Colorado's Steven Montez are also quarterbacks for the South. The other North passers are Washington State's Anthony Gordon and Michigan's Shea Patterson.
UNDATED (AP) — The Southeastern Conference didn’t do much to help its basketball reputation the first two months of the season when it struggled through nonconference play. A chance to redeem itself comes this weekend. The SEC has plenty of possibilities for attention-getting victories Saturday during the Big 12-SEC Challenge. The most notable opportunities involve Florida hosting No. 1 Baylor and Tennessee visiting No. 3 Kansas. The Big 12 has three schools rated among the top seven teams in the NET rankings. The SEC has only one team higher than 24th.