FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice Saturday with a mixture of sun and clouds, rain chances increasing overnight into Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A nice Saturday where the first half saw a good deal of sunshine, which allowed temperatures to warm into the lower and middle 60′s for the afternoon.
As we go forward into the later afternoon and early evening we can expect to see an increase in the cloud cover, but remaining dry for dinner time and up through the first have of your night. Winds have already shifted and are coming out of the southeast, which will bring in moisture as we continue through the day as we are tracking our next weather making coming in from the southwest. If you have any plans that will be keeping you out late and going towards midnight you’ll want to go ahead and take a rain jacket to be safe as showers will begin to develop as we close in to midnight. As for temperatures they will remain fairly steady dropping slowly through the evening hours into the middle and lower 50′s. Our lows for Sunday will occur around midnight or just after as we will actually see temperatures climbing through the early morning hours, and starting out in the middle to upper 50′s by the time you are waking up for Sunday. The shower chances will continue to stick around and some rain could be a moderate at times, but the majority of the rain will remain on the light side as current modeling suggest some of the heaviest rain stays off to the south. Areas along the I-10 corridor could experience some of the heaviest rain as they are closer to the system itself. Rainfall amounts remain fairly light as many areas pick up a quarter to three-quarters of an inch by the time the rain comes to an end. Highs on Sunday will be in the lower 60′s so very close to average for this time of year, but we will be dodging the rain drops for the majority of the day. The steadier rain tapers off by the late morning hours into the lunchtime period, but some scattered to isolated showers linger through the early evening time frame.
Moving into Monday a much nicer day ahead as sunshine returns and we see a mixture of sun and clouds with a nice start to the day as temperatures are in the upper 40′s to lower 50′s. Moving through the day we can expect a nice amount of sunshine for the morning hours with clouds building as we head into the afternoon. So, the nice part is we see sunshine for the first half of the day and we do remain dry for the start of the new week, the downside is that it’s short lived as rain chances go up for Tuesday ahead of our next cold front.
Tuesday looks to be wet as rain moves back into the picture during the morning hours with a few showers around and even a few thunderstorms are possible as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures for the upcoming week stay very steady as we see highs in the middle 60′s just about every day. With that being said we also see a chance for showers around each day as well, with the drier days being Wednesday and Thursday, before yet more rain looks to move in for Friday.
Still time to monitor the rain for the upcoming week, but for now enjoy a dry evening and then prepare to grab the rain gear as we see showers building for the overnight period and into Sunday. For the latest live look at radar you can always check our free KPLC weather app as well as seeing the latest forecast.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.