FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice Saturday with a mixture of sun and clouds, rain chances increasing overnight into Sunday

As we go forward into the later afternoon and early evening we can expect to see an increase in the cloud cover, but remaining dry for dinner time and up through the first have of your night. Winds have already shifted and are coming out of the southeast, which will bring in moisture as we continue through the day as we are tracking our next weather making coming in from the southwest. If you have any plans that will be keeping you out late and going towards midnight you’ll want to go ahead and take a rain jacket to be safe as showers will begin to develop as we close in to midnight. As for temperatures they will remain fairly steady dropping slowly through the evening hours into the middle and lower 50′s. Our lows for Sunday will occur around midnight or just after as we will actually see temperatures climbing through the early morning hours, and starting out in the middle to upper 50′s by the time you are waking up for Sunday. The shower chances will continue to stick around and some rain could be a moderate at times, but the majority of the rain will remain on the light side as current modeling suggest some of the heaviest rain stays off to the south. Areas along the I-10 corridor could experience some of the heaviest rain as they are closer to the system itself. Rainfall amounts remain fairly light as many areas pick up a quarter to three-quarters of an inch by the time the rain comes to an end. Highs on Sunday will be in the lower 60′s so very close to average for this time of year, but we will be dodging the rain drops for the majority of the day. The steadier rain tapers off by the late morning hours into the lunchtime period, but some scattered to isolated showers linger through the early evening time frame.