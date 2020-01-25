Children’s Miracle Network chooses 2020 Miracle Family in Southwest Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - On Friday, the 2020 Children’s Miracle Network Local Champion Ceremony was held with the announcement of the 2020 Miracle Family: Scott and Kara Ortego and their daughter Bella Grace.
“Bella was born at 29 weeks and 1 day," Kara said. "Very scary day, we didn’t know what to expect. Once she was born and she went into the NICU, she was there about six weeks. She is our miracle. You know, the doctors and nurses, they were wonderful here. They took such great care of Bella and made us feel welcome every time we were here.”
Allison Schnake says the Children’s Miracle Network works alongside the local doctors and nurses to choose a family that represents what the program is all about.
“Bella Ortego is our champion this year," says Schnake. "Kara and Scott had Bella here at CHRISTUS Oschner Lake Area Hospital. She was born prematurely and spent six weeks in our NICU. She was thriving and is now three years old. Her mom and dad have written a book called “Relentless Hope” all about their journey through the NICU environment and they are going to be incredible ambassadors for us this year.”
In their book, the Ortegos also discussed their struggle with infertility. They say through each of the trials they faced, they want people who might be going through a similar situation to know to never give up.
“We just want them to know they are not alone and that they have a community out there that wants to offer support to them.” Kara said.
The Ortegos are expecting another little miracle this year. Bella will become a big sister in the spring as Kara and Scott are expecting their second child in May.
