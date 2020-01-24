SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 23, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 23, 2020.
Justin Ray Spears, 31, Lake Charles: Instate detainer (4 charges).
Alex Joseph Lemoine, 29, Lake Charles: Tail lamps; operating a vehicle while under suspension; fourth offense DWI; contempt of court.
Lizmarie Morales-Perez, 29, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Dalton Charles Humphrey, 26, Kinder: Possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court; issuing worthless checks worth under $1,000 (4 charges).
Alice Brooke Soileau, 32, Vinton: Cruelty to juveniles (2 charges).
Del’briel Lee-Della Simon, 30, Iowa: Probation violation.
Ryan Vincent Moss, 31, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or more); possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges); carrying a weapon during a crime; possession of or dealing in an unregistered or illegally transferred weapon.
Jeffery Lynn Cooley, 46, DeQuincy: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; carrying a weapon during the commission of a crime; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; habitual offender laws; revocation of parole.
Dane Adam Gillard, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); burglary; theft under $1,000; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon (2 charges); theft of a firearm (2 charges).
Phillip Anthony Gilmore, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; tail lamps.
Jessie Daniel Burns Jr., 53, Lake Charles: In a park after hours; possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
