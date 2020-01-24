Parents speak about Iota school closures after social media threats

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Iota High School, Middle, and Elementary along with St. Francis Elementary, were closed on Thursday, Jan. 23 due to threats made on social media.
“It became really concerning and had school not been closed today we would have kept them home from school today," parent Corey Bertrand said.
Bertrand has a child in elementary school and a child in middle school. While he and other parents were glad school was closed for their kid’s safety, it can be hard on parents.
“It puts a tremendous burden on parents," Bertrand said. "Especially, both working parents you know who don’t have a whole lot of time off that we get from work.”
Fortunately, Bertrand had the day off, but he recognizes that this isn’t the case for everyone.
“[I’m] not saying that we would of actually had to take a day off in order to stay but not everyone is fortunate to you know be in our situation,” he said.
Iota Police Chief Damon Daigle said he expects to have officers on campus when students go back to school. Chief Daigle said schools will be closed again tomorrow as the investigation continues. The schools plan to resume normal operations on Monday, Jan. 27.
