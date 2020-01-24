Mickey Smith Jr. wins GRAMMY Museum’s Music Educator Award

Mickey Smith Jr. wins GRAMMY Museum’s Music Educator Award
Maplewood Middle School music teacher Mickey Smith has received a national honor. (Source: CabanaMedia)
January 24, 2020 at 10:18 AM CST - Updated January 24 at 10:35 AM

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Maplewood Middle School music teacher Mickey Smith has received a national honor.

Smith received this year’s 2020 Music Educator Award, presented jointly by the Recording Academy and the GRAMMY Museum.

Smith is expected to attend the GRAMMY’s this Sunday.

What a moment for me, my family, my friends, my community, my colleagues and my amazing students. Today I’m incredibly...

Posted by Mickey Smith Jr. on Friday, January 24, 2020

In addition to teaching at Maplewood Middle, Smith is also president of MusicMakers2U, which provides refurbished instruments to students.

Maplewood Middle School announced the news to its Smith’s students Friday morning.

Here is the moment when Maplewood Middle School students found out Band Director Mickey Smith, Jr. is a GRAMMY winner! Mr. Smith is this year’s GRAMMY winner of the Music Educator Award. 🎶

Posted by Calcasieu Parish School Board on Friday, January 24, 2020
Mickey Smith Jr. of Maplewood Middle School in Sulphur, Louisiana, is the recipient of the 2020 Music Educator Award presented by the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum.
Mickey Smith Jr. of Maplewood Middle School in Sulphur, Louisiana, is the recipient of the 2020 Music Educator Award presented by the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum. (Source: Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum)

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.