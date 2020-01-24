Mickey Smith Jr. wins GRAMMY Museum’s Music Educator Award

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Maplewood Middle School music teacher Mickey Smith has received a national honor.
Smith received this year’s 2020 Music Educator Award, presented jointly by the Recording Academy and the GRAMMY Museum.
Smith is expected to attend the GRAMMY’s this Sunday.
In addition to teaching at Maplewood Middle, Smith is also president of MusicMakers2U, which provides refurbished instruments to students.
Maplewood Middle School announced the news to its Smith’s students Friday morning.
