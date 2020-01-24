Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-PRISON-UNREST-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi governor tours prison rocked by deadly violence
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he has toured a state prison that's been torn by deadly violence. Reeves said Thursday that he wanted to see conditions and understand what led to problems at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. The interim commissioner of the prison system went with Reeves to Parchman and to a state-owned prison that's now closed. Reeves says it's possible some inmates could be moved to that prison. It's newer and more solidly built. Reeves says managers have been put on 12-hour shifts at Parchman. Investigators are trying to determine if some guards are involved in gangs.
New appeal filed in 12-year sentence for cellphone in jail
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new appeal is challenging a Mississippi man's 12-year prison sentence for having a mobile phone in a jail cell. Papers filed Thursday say Willie Nash's punishment is “grossly disproportionate.” The Mississippi Supreme Court affirmed the sentence Jan. 9. Nash is African American, and critics have slammed the case as an example of racial injustice. An attorney for the Southern Poverty Law Center says in the new appeal that Mississippi is one of only three states where such a harsh sentence would be possible. He says research shows no cases of such a long sentence in the other states, Arkansas and Illinois.
Republicans assigned to most top jobs in Mississippi House
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Republicans will continue holding most leadership positions during this four-year term in the Mississippi House. The party has more than 60% of the House seats. Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn announced most committee assignments Thursday. Republican Richard Bennett remains as Education chairman. Independent Angela Cockerham of Magnolia is the new chairwoman of the House Judiciary A Committee. Republican Nick Bain of Corinth becomes chairman of Judiciary B. Gunn had previously announced the money committees. Republican John Read remains as chairman of the budget-writing Appropriations Committee. Republican Trey Lamar is the new chairman of Ways and Means _ the committee that handles taxes and borrowing.
Scholarship honors young adult fiction author Angie Thomas
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A bestselling author of young adult novels is being honored by the university where she earned her degree. Belhaven University says it is creating the Angie Thomas Writers Scholarship program. The school is based in Jackson, Mississippi. One creative writing major will receive a scholarship to cover all expenses for tuition, room and board for four years, the university said in a news release Thursday. Other top applicants may receive smaller awards. Thomas wrote “The Hate U Give" and “On the Come Up.” She is a producer on the film version of “On the Come Up," which is in development.
Another inmate dies in a troubled Mississippi prison
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Another Mississippi inmate has died in a troubled state prison. State corrections officials said the death Wednesday appeared to be a suicide by hanging. At least 10 inmates have died in the state's prisons since late December Most were killed in outbursts of violence. Eight of the deaths, including the one Wednesday, happened in the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. Violence is a recurring problem in Mississippi prisons, where many jobs for guards are unfilled. Entertainment mogul Jay-Z's charity group, Team Roc, is hosting a prison protest Friday at the Mississippi Capitol. But, state legislators plan to leave Jackson for the weekend on Thursday.
Search opens to replace longtime community college president
RAYMOND, Miss. (AP) — The board of trustees for a community college in Mississippi says it has begun searching for a new president. News outlets report Hinds Community College said Wednesday it hopes to name a new leader by the end of April. The new president would officially start July 1. Clyde Muse is the current president of the community college. He announced last month that he would retire June 30. Muse has been in the role since 1978 and is the longest-serving community college leader in Mississippi history.