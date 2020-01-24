Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he has toured a state prison that's been torn by deadly violence. Reeves said Thursday that he wanted to see conditions and understand what led to problems at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. The interim commissioner of the prison system went with Reeves to Parchman and to a state-owned prison that's now closed. Reeves says it's possible some inmates could be moved to that prison. It's newer and more solidly built. Reeves says managers have been put on 12-hour shifts at Parchman. Investigators are trying to determine if some guards are involved in gangs.