Jennings man arrested after stolen tractor runs out of gas

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - A Jennings man has been arrested on a warrant for stealing a tractor, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says deputies were called to a home on Koll Rd. in Jennings regarding a stolen tractor on Jan. 14, 2020.
While working the investigation detectives obtained a warrant for Tyler Oblanc, 25, of Jennings on Jan. 23.
Oblanc was arrested in Acadia that night and transported back to Jeff Davis where deputies say he admitted that he had stolen the tractor and a utility trailer but had to abandon them when the tractor ran out of fuel.
