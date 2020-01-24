Jeff Davis authorities searching for suspected church burglar

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - Authorities have released photos of a suspect in a church burglary in Jennings.
St. Lawrence Catholic Church, on Pine Island Hwy., reported the burglary on Jan. 9, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. A church worker reported money missing from the collection box and found things notably misplaced inside the church hall.
"A review of the security camera video footage revealed an intruder," Ivey said.
Ivey asked anyone who recognizes the person in the picture or who has any information about the burglary to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (337) 821-2100.
