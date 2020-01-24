FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain returns this weekend, and more rounds likely next week too

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Friday was a beautiful day with abundant sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Unfortunately the weather pattern is about to change again, and it could cause issues if you have outdoor plans this weekend.
Tonight, will be chilly again with lows by Saturday morning ranging from the low 30s north of I-10 to the mid 40s at the coast. Frost will be likely as far south as the Intracoastal Waterway.
Saturday will begin much like Friday with clear skies and temperatures will climb quickly into the mid 60s by the afternoon. However, clouds will be increasing late in the day into the evening hours. Rain should hold off until the evening hours, but a few showers cannot be ruled out by late afternoon or early evening depending on how fast the rain moves.
This rain is coming from an upper level disturbance moving northeast from northern Mexico, these systems are notorious for being poorly forecasted by computer models. And with that idea in mind, the exact placement of the heaviest rain is still somewhat uncertain.
Rain will be ongoing Sunday morning but should gradually come to an end as the day progresses. If you have outdoor plans for Sunday it would be best to have an indoor alternative and keep an eye on the radar through the day.
We will dry out briefly late Sunday into Monday, but temperatures are not going to drop much. There is no sign of any Arctic air dropping south, so temperatures will not drop much behind these systems.
Another storm system will approach with clouds increasing again late Monday and rain returning Tuesday. A cold front will then move through and clear us out again by Wednesday.
But this clearing will also be short-lived as another storm system approaches by the end of next week. We may see improvement just in time for next weekend.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.