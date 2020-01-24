FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A beautiful Friday ahead, but rain chances return for late Saturday into Sunday

As for Saturday, we can expect the temperatures to be nice once again as we see dry conditions to start the day and through the early evening hours. You will need that coat if you have any plans to head out early in the day as we start off cool, but temperatures once again will be warming up as we see sunshine for the afternoon. Highs will be a degree or so cooler tomorrow so much like your Friday with highs in the middle 60′s, and that’s because we see some cloud cover beginning to work its way in during the late afternoon into the early evening time frame. This is because the high pressure is sliding area to our east and two pieces of energy are working in from the northwest and southwest that will combine providing the chance of showers by the late evening and into the overnight hours of Saturday. Any activities during the day on Saturday will be just fine as models show the rain arriving later well after sunset around the 9 to 10 pm time frame, so if you plan on being out late that evening go ahead and prepare to bring a rain jacket to be safe. The showers won’t be too terrible heavy as the heaviest rain is projected to stay further south into the Gulf by the latest model runs. Showers continue as we move in to the Sunday time frame with Sunday morning starting out in the upper 40′s to lower 50′s. The disturbance begins to pull away as we head into Sunday afternoon, so look for rain chances to remain all the way up until the lunchtime and then gradually seeing improvements as we go into the afternoon, but cloud cover will still remain. Highs Sunday look to top out in the lower 60′s, which is average for this time of year so not looking at a cool down after the rain.