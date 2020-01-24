FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A beautiful Friday ahead, but rain chances return for late Saturday into Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A cool start to the day as we are in the lower 40′s for the areas to the north and middle 40′s along the I-10 corridor. The good news is this morning we are starting off dry unlike what we saw on your Thursday.
Friday is going to be an absolutely gorgeous day as we will see plenty of sunshine thanks to high pressure over us providing northerly flow as well as drier air. Starting out though definitely make sure to grab the jacket or a light coat as it is chilly, but the temperatures are around average for this time of year. As we go into the lunchtime hour you can begin to shed the jacket as sunshine allows us to warm into the upper 50′s to near 60 and the warming will continue into the afternoon as we look to top out in the middle to upper 60′s. If you have the chance maybe grab lunch outside as it will be wonderful and maybe after you get off work go for a nice walk or take the kids out to the park to enjoy a wonderful end to the work week. Going into tonight we will cool down once again and actually be a few degrees cooler than what we saw for Friday morning as we drop into the upper 30′s and lower 40′s.
As for Saturday, we can expect the temperatures to be nice once again as we see dry conditions to start the day and through the early evening hours. You will need that coat if you have any plans to head out early in the day as we start off cool, but temperatures once again will be warming up as we see sunshine for the afternoon. Highs will be a degree or so cooler tomorrow so much like your Friday with highs in the middle 60′s, and that’s because we see some cloud cover beginning to work its way in during the late afternoon into the early evening time frame. This is because the high pressure is sliding area to our east and two pieces of energy are working in from the northwest and southwest that will combine providing the chance of showers by the late evening and into the overnight hours of Saturday. Any activities during the day on Saturday will be just fine as models show the rain arriving later well after sunset around the 9 to 10 pm time frame, so if you plan on being out late that evening go ahead and prepare to bring a rain jacket to be safe. The showers won’t be too terrible heavy as the heaviest rain is projected to stay further south into the Gulf by the latest model runs. Showers continue as we move in to the Sunday time frame with Sunday morning starting out in the upper 40′s to lower 50′s. The disturbance begins to pull away as we head into Sunday afternoon, so look for rain chances to remain all the way up until the lunchtime and then gradually seeing improvements as we go into the afternoon, but cloud cover will still remain. Highs Sunday look to top out in the lower 60′s, which is average for this time of year so not looking at a cool down after the rain.
As we head into the new work week we start off dry for Monday and will keep the trend going for lows in the upper 40′s to near 50 for southern areas and highs once again in the middle 60′s. As we go into the rest of the week a little bit of an unsettled pattern sets in and there is some model disagreement in terms of what days we see rain and as to how much we see. This is still several days out, but rain chances remain for Tuesday through Friday although they are very low rain chances. Still plenty of time to watch this as we get closer in time.
As for now enjoy the beautiful end to the week and a nice Saturday, before rain chances move back in for the second half of the weekend. As always you can check the KPLC weather app for a live look at radar.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.