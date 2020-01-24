Coach O agrees to 6-year, $42 million contract extension

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fresh off of a historic season and a national championship, LSU has rewarded head coach Ed Orgeron with a new contract.
Orgeron and the Tigers have agreed to a six-year, $42 million extension.
The new six-year agreement includes a base annual salary of $6 million. In addition, Coach O will receive a $5 million split-dollar life insurance policy payable over the first two years of the agreement. In total, the agreement is worth more than $42 million, before bonuses.
The agreement is pending approval of the LSU Board of Supervisors.
“Coach O has set a new standard at LSU,” said LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward. “He has proven that he is not only a championship coach, but also a leader of a program committed to doing things the right way. He has represented our institution and our state with great pride, on and off the field of play. He is well-deserving of this new contract, which should make clear our commitment to Coach O and the direction of our football program.”
Orgeron, the consensus 2019 National Coach of the Year, has led LSU to a 40-9 mark as coach of the Tigers. Of his 40 wins at LSU, 12 have come against teams ranked in the Top 10, including seven in 2019, which stands at the most in college football history for a single season. His 40 wins through the first 49 games of his career ties for the most by any coach in LSU history.
“I’m very appreciative of Scott Woodward, the LSU Board of Supervisors and the state of Louisiana,” Orgeron said. “I’m happy to represent LSU and this great state. My family and I are very grateful, and I look forward to working as hard as possible to continue to win championships at LSU.”
This marks the second straight year in which Coach O has received an extension from LSU. His deal in 2019 added two years to his contract and increased his annual salary to $4 million.
The 58-year-old Larose native took over on an interim basis early in the 2016 season after Les Miles was fired.
