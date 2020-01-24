Authorities searching for suspect who gave false name during arrest

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who gave a stolen identity to detectives during his arrest.
Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were notified of a man attempting to steal from a store on West Prien Lake Rd. in Lake Charles on Jan. 7, 2020.
When deputies found the suspect after an investigation they arrested him and gave him a misdemeanor summons for theft under $1,000. After they gave him the summons he was released.
Upon further investigation detectives say they discovered that the name and social security number the suspect gave them actually belonged to a man who had reported his wallet and identity stolen in 2019.
Detectives were able to obtain surveillance footage of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him. The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information to call them at 491-3605.
