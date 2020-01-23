Volunteers needed at Harbor Hospice

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Harbor Hospice is looking for volunteers in Southwest Louisiana.
Volunteers positions include clerical work, or visiting patients in their homes, at the hospice, or in nursing homes.
Monet Brashear, volunteer coordinator for Harbor House, said there’s many ways volunteers can help.
“They can bake cookies, they can go visit the patients in the room and talk with them and do things for them here," Brashear said. "They’ve had people come in and do their haircuts.”
There is no minimum time commitment. Volunteers should be 18 years old or older, but junior high students can also volunteer on a need-basis.
Brashear said she finds roles for the volunteer depending on what fits them best.
“I always will ask them when I’m interviewing the volunteer, tell me what brings you joy, tell me what your talents are," Brashear said. “If I can take their joy or their talent into something that would serve the patient, then I’m making both people happy.”
Those interested in volunteering can call Monet Brashear at (337)-562-5038.
