Ville Platte teenager indicted in connection with November homicide on Legion Street

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A 17-year-old Ville Platte teenager was indicted on Thursday in connection with the shooting death of 23-year-old Eddie Hardman in November.
J’Vonte Melik Sterling is charged with second-degree murder. Sterling is being held at Calcasieu Correctional Center on $1 million bond.
Officers responding to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Legion Street - near its intersection with Seventh Avenue - on Nov. 24 found Hardman injured with a gunshot wound in the parking lot, Lake Charles police said. Hardman later died at a local hospital.
Capt. Kevin Kirkum, spokesman for the Lake Charles Police Department, said detectives learned that the shooting followed an altercation between several parties. He said Sterling was not part of the initial altercation, but produced a handgun and shot Hardman.
Sterling left on foot, but was arrested soon after near where the shooting occurred.
