Texas State looks to extend streak vs UTA

SUN BELT IMPROVEMENT: The Mavericks have scored 67 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 65.6 per game they managed against non-conference competition.ACCURATE AZORE: Azore has connected on 39.7 percent of the 68 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 25 over the last five games. He's also converted 82.9 percent of his free throws this season.