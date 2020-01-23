SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 22, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 22, 2020.

Thomas Russell Allyn, 41, Sulphur: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marlon Joseph Harmon, 48, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; driver must be licensed; driver not wearing a seat belt.

Taren Justice Gilbert, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; reckless operation; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Victor Ricardo Uribe, 56, Ragley: Federal detainer.

Kaelan Blaine Prater, 19, Westlake: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Travis Jarrell Watson, 27, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000.

Jospeh Keith Portie Jr., 28, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000.

Christopher Michael Lafleur, 41, Lake Charles: Second offense domestic abuse.

John Fitzgerald Kately, 56, Lake Charles: Misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of juveniles (2 charges); allowing an unlicensed driver to drive (2 charges).

Jacob Beau Lafleur, 18, Sulphur: Aggravated flight from an officer; driver must be licensed; expired inspection; expired plates; no liability security in vehicle.

Isaac Joseph Foxall, 39, Lake Charles: Theft between $5,000 and $25,000; burglary (2 charges); theft between $1,000 and $5,000.

Joseph Nmn Mose III, 39, Lake Charles: Parole violation.

Pamela Ann Fayko, 55, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Dustin Paul Courmier, 29, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

John Scott White, 50, Longville: Domestic abuse.

Yoshua Edward Buckley, 28, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; false imprisonment while armed with a dangerous weapon.

Tabitha Marie Verdine, 36, Starks: Criminal mischief.

James Ronald Townley Jr., 56, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Derek Preston Gumm, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Taylor Danielle Simmons, 27, Jena: Possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000.

