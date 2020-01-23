Lake Charles doctor arrested for domestic violence involving firearm

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A local doctor has been arrested for domestic violence and threatening others with a firearm.
The Lake Charles Police Department received a call about a man threatening others with a firearm around 1 a.m. on Jan. 19, according to Sgt. Larry Moss.
“Thirty-six-year-old Dr. Kamran Chaudary of Lake Charles pointed a gun at two subjects in a home during a domestic disturbance,” Moss said in a news release.
Chaudary was arrested for aggravated abuse battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, and domestic abuse battery-child endangerment.
He was booked into Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center and released on $8,500 bond.
Chaudary is listed as an Emergency Medicine, Trauma Care and Primary Care physician on Christus Health’s website.
The lead investigator is Det. Sgt. Hope Sanders.
