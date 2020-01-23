Iota schools closed over social media threats

Iota schools closed over social media threats
Iota schools closed due to school threat (Source: KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville | January 23, 2020 at 5:28 AM CST - Updated January 23 at 5:28 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - All schools in Iota will be closed today, Jan. 23, 2020, due to threats being made on social media, according the the Acadia Parish School Board.

The Iota Police Department was made aware of threats being made and a stock photo of a gun being posted of the purpose of causing panic. The police department along with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana State Police are conducting a joint investigation to find those responsible.

The Iota Police Department has been made aware of new threats relayed via social media, and are currently involved in a...

Posted by Iota Police Department on Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.