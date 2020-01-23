Iota schools closed over social media threats

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - All schools in Iota will be closed today, Jan. 23, 2020, due to threats being made on social media, according the the Acadia Parish School Board.
The Iota Police Department was made aware of threats being made and a stock photo of a gun being posted of the purpose of causing panic. The police department along with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana State Police are conducting a joint investigation to find those responsible.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.