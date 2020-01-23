Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Russell Westbrook had 28 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists, James Harden added 27 points and the Houston Rockets snapped a four-game losing streak with a 121-105 victory over the short-handed Denver Nuggets. Westbrook shot 11 of 25 from the field and had four steals. He just missed his second straight triple-double. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets _ down five players, including three starters _ with 19 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his eighth triple-double of the season.
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell will miss the rest of the season with a torn right Achilles tendon. It's a blow to a team contending for a playoff spot for the first time in four years. The club confirmed the diagnosis it had feared after Powell was injured in the first quarter of a 110-107 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Powell is exploring his options on surgery. The 28-year-old Powell went down with a non-contact injury with 2:57 left in the first quarter Tuesday night.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson’s sublime 17-point surge in a span of barely more than three minutes could become part of New Orleans sports lore even if the final score of his first meaningful NBA game won't. A narrow loss to the Spurs carried less weight for the Pelicans than the burgeoning form of a young superstar in the making. Williamson finished with 22 points as well as seven rebounds and three assists in about 18 minutes. His playing time is being curtailed in his early games as a precaution after he spent three months rehabbing from arthroscopic knee surgery.
DALLAS (AP) — Tyson Jolly scored 17 points and the first of his five 3-pointers kicked off a 10-0 run for the Mustangs as SMU walloped Eastern Carolina 84-64. Kendric Davis added 15 points with nine assists and Ethan Chargois posted 12 points as SMU avenged a Jan. 11 loss to East Carolina. SMU posted a season-high 15 3-pointers — second most in school history. The Mustangs are 11-1 at Moody Coliseum this season. Jayden Gardner and Brandon Suggs each scored 18 points for East Carolina (8-111, 2-4), which lost a third straight.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The No. 2 Baylor women kept their Big 12 winning streak alive with a hard-fought 66-57 win at TCU. The Lady Bears were playing without leading scorer NaLyssa Smith, who missed Wednesday night's game because of a sprained right ankle. Baylor has won 46 consecutive Big 12 regular season games. They have also won 38 consecutive conference road games. Queen Egbo and Te'a Cooper each had 14 points for Baylor. Kianna Ray led TCU with 16 points and four 3-pointers. The Lady Frogs had won three games in a row. But they have lost 28 in a row to TCU since 1990.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Free agent right-hander Juan Nicasio has signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers. The veteran reliever will go to spring training as a non-roster invitee. Nicasio has played for six big league teams in his nine major league seasons. He made 47 appearances last year for Philadelphia, but also missed time because of a left groin strain and right shoulder tendinitis. The Rangers also Wednesday assigned left-hander Kyle Bird outright to Triple-A Nashville. He had been designated for assignment a week earlier, and will also go to spring training as a non-roster player.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson capped his long-awaited NBA debut by scoring 17 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and stirring the crowd into a frenzy only to see his team come up short. LaMarcus Aldridge had 32 points and 14 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 20 points and the San Antonio Spurs withstood Williamson's late surge for a 121-117 victory over New Orleans. Williamson had spent the past three months rehabilitating from arthroscopic knee surgery. His fourth-quarter surge included four 3-pointers to go with an alley-oop lay-up, a put-back and a free throw.
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Kai Mitchell scored seven of his career-high tying 27 points in overtime and Sam Houston State defeated Abilene Christian 82-76. Mitchell made 8 of 12 from the field, hit all 10 of his foul shots and blocked three shots. Zach Nutall added 15 points for SHSU. Mitchell converted a tie-breaking three-point play and Dainan Swoope hit a 3-pointer to give the Bearkats a 76-70 lead with 1:56 to play. Coryon Mason had 19 points for the Wildcats and Damien Daniels scored 11.