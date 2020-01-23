Gillis Elementary parents concerned about rodents

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - 7News has gotten dozens of calls and messages from parents in the Moss Bluff area concerned about rodents at Gillis Elementary.
“I think it’s being minimized by the school, but exaggerated by the parents to be honest. But, we have to over exaggerate things like that sometimes in our minds, because we have to keep them (the kids) safe," Katherine Hill, a Gillis Elementary parent, said.
After a picture— of a candy bar that’s been snacked on still in the vending machine— along the rumors of rodents at Gillis Elementary school circulated on social media, we’re told several parents are keeping their kids home from school.
“It just made me very uneasy and it made me very concerned for their health. I didn’t want to send them to school and let them get very sick," Hill said.
In the past week, Hill said her daughter — a third grader at Gillis — saw a rodent in class.
“Her teacher had a rat trap in the classroom. It had a baby mouse on it, or a baby rat. Somebody had to come in and dispose of it. It upset the children and upset the teacher. I don’t know how they disposed of it. Did they show you what happened with the mouse or rat? They just took it away or?" Hill said.
"They showed us, then took it away,” Hill’s daughter said.
7News reached out to the school board for an interview. They declined, but referred us to the automated message sent out to parents:
“This message is for the parents and guardians of students at Gillis Elementary. We are calling to address concerns regarding pest control issues here on campus. The school district has been working diligently on the issue since being notified, and per the Health Department there was never an infestation. We have received visits from Central Office staff members, members of the district Maintenance Department and Health Inspectors. District personnel and an external pest control company were here over the weekend treating the campus. The safety of our students, faculty and staff will always be our number one priority, and our campus has been deemed completely safe by both district personnel and the Health Department. Thank you for your continued support of our school.”
Hill and other Gillis Elementary said going forward they hope the school and school board will be more transparent.
“I would like to see paperwork showing what was done and how bad it was. I think that would really clear things up for a lot of people," Hill said.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.