Gillis Elementary parents concerned about rodents

“This message is for the parents and guardians of students at Gillis Elementary. We are calling to address concerns regarding pest control issues here on campus. The school district has been working diligently on the issue since being notified, and per the Health Department there was never an infestation. We have received visits from Central Office staff members, members of the district Maintenance Department and Health Inspectors. District personnel and an external pest control company were here over the weekend treating the campus. The safety of our students, faculty and staff will always be our number one priority, and our campus has been deemed completely safe by both district personnel and the Health Department. Thank you for your continued support of our school.”