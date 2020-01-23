FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain ending early; warmer through the day ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - You’ll need to prepare for a wet start as you begin the commute this morning, but the end is near with the seemingly endless rain with back edge of the steadier shield of rain moving across the Texas line prior to sunrise. After 8:00 a.m. the chance of rain starts to drop and continue to taper off during the afternoon with a much-improved afternoon ahead. The roads will remain wet for awhile this morning even as the rains come to an end, so use caution on the roads, slow down and give yourself a little extra time to reach your destination.