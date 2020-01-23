FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain ending early; warmer through the day ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - You’ll need to prepare for a wet start as you begin the commute this morning, but the end is near with the seemingly endless rain with back edge of the steadier shield of rain moving across the Texas line prior to sunrise. After 8:00 a.m. the chance of rain starts to drop and continue to taper off during the afternoon with a much-improved afternoon ahead. The roads will remain wet for awhile this morning even as the rains come to an end, so use caution on the roads, slow down and give yourself a little extra time to reach your destination.
Unlikely yesterday, where temperatures stayed in the 40s all day, we get a chance to warm up through the afternoon. Initially, our winds will be out of the south which will allow temperatures to return to the 60s before the noon hour and top out in the middle to upper 60s by the middle part of the afternoon. It’s also possible that we get a few breaks in the clouds and see the sun pop out this afternoon before sunset.
Winds will shift out of the NW later in the day, signaling the passage of the actual cold front and that will come into play sending temperatures much lower tonight with lows closer to 40 as we wake up on Friday morning. This reinforcing front will help dry things out nicely on our Friday with an abundance of sunshine and bring a seasonably cool feel back to the air, although temperatures by afternoon will approach the middle 60s both through the weekend.
We start out dry and sunny on Saturday, with some clouds beginning to increase later in the afternoon and evening. A low moving off the coast of Texas will skirt across the Gulf and supply a good chance of light showers to begin arriving by early Sunday morning. The intensity of the rain looks to be very light, but rain will be a nuisance to your outdoor plans likely into the early afternoon before completely coming to an end.
The temperature trend into next week looks to be on the warmer side with mornings in the 50s and highs closer to 70 by Monday and Tuesday in advance of another cold front that arrives by the middle of next week. Rain chances will return possibly as early as Tuesday and into Wednesday with a shot of cooler air returning toward the latter half of next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
