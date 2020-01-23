FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A much warmer afternoon, temperatures drop tonight as the cold front sweeps through

As we move into Friday we can expect plenty of sunshine around and very pleasant temperatures as we look to warm into the middle 60′s once again. Definitely take the jacket as you head off to work and school for the morning as temperatures will be chilly, but you can shed the jacket as we head into the late morning and early afternoon hours. High pressure will be setting us up for the sunny skies and clear conditions tomorrow, but the high begins to shift as we go into the weekend and unfortunately that means the chance for rain to re-enter the picture. For your Friday evening plans though everything will be just fine to enjoy and go out to grab a bite to eat or just in general for any plans. Temperatures will be falling once again however into the upper 30′s and lower 40′s for Saturday morning so the only thing would be to take a light jacket into the afternoon and overnight hours as those temperatures begin to cool.