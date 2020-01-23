FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A much warmer afternoon, temperatures drop tonight as the cold front sweeps through

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A much nicer afternoon today than what we saw on your Wednesday as we have seen glimpses of sunshine as well as temperatures around 20 degrees warmer.
Highs today have topped off in the lower to middle 60′s for the majority of us with even a few upper 60′s across the I-10 corridor, with mostly cloudy skies to partly cloudy skies at times. As we go through the rest of the afternoon, the main cold front itself will swing through the area switching our winds from the south to the north, which will bring in much cooler and drier air. We can’t rule out the possibility of a quick light shower moving through the region as the front does pass, but nothing like what we saw this morning as you headed off to work and school. Temperatures tonight will be cooling down this evening and dropping back to around average for this time of year and that is into the lower and middle 40′s. Skies will be clearing overnight as well, which will help to allow the temperatures to drop and also setting us up for a beautiful end to the work week.
As we move into Friday we can expect plenty of sunshine around and very pleasant temperatures as we look to warm into the middle 60′s once again. Definitely take the jacket as you head off to work and school for the morning as temperatures will be chilly, but you can shed the jacket as we head into the late morning and early afternoon hours. High pressure will be setting us up for the sunny skies and clear conditions tomorrow, but the high begins to shift as we go into the weekend and unfortunately that means the chance for rain to re-enter the picture. For your Friday evening plans though everything will be just fine to enjoy and go out to grab a bite to eat or just in general for any plans. Temperatures will be falling once again however into the upper 30′s and lower 40′s for Saturday morning so the only thing would be to take a light jacket into the afternoon and overnight hours as those temperatures begin to cool.
As for Saturday, we can expect the temperatures to be nice once again as we see dry conditions to start the day and through the early evening hours. Highs will be in the lower and middle 60′s so right around average for this time of year. However, clouds will begin to build as we go into the afternoon hours as that high pressures weakens it’s grip on us and a disturbance coming in from the southwest will bring increased cloud cover as well as the potential for a few showers to move in during the overnight hours and lasting throughout the day on Sunday. If you have any outdoor activities the best chance to do them is on Saturday as we will be dry and see sunshine for the majority of the day. As for Sunday the showers from the disturbance will continue to make their way through the area with the most widespread rainfall appearing to be along the I-10 corridor and points south and lasting until lunchtime.
As we go into next next week temperatures will be holding steady with highs in the middle 60′s and lows in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s so a much nicer week in terms of temperatures. A cold front moving through the region on Tuesday and Wednesday and that could bring a few showers through the are, but no real drop in temperatures. That’s still several days out and will be monitored through the weekend, so for now enjoy the sunshine for Friday and Saturday!
