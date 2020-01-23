FedEx is warning customers about a text, email scam

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Don’t click on the link! That’s what FedEx is telling consumers dealing with a text and email scam.
The shipping retailer tweeted the alert out Wednesday. It points to recent scams where people reported receiving texts and emails that appear to be from FedEx.
The messages alert them that they have a package, then gives a link.
FedEx said the messages are not from them. It’s advising, “Suspicious messages should be deleted without being opened.”
FedEx also said people should report the emails and texts to them using the email abuse@fedex.com.
